Unemployment, inflation reasons behind Parliament security breach: Rahul

New Delhi: For the first time,Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the Parliament securiry breach, saying that unemployment and inflation were the main reasons behind it.

Addressing mediapersons at the Congress headquarters here, the Wayanad MP also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the government policies are the reason for the rising unemployment in the country.

"Unemployment is a big reason in the country. And due to policies of the Modi government youths are not getting employment opportunities. (Security) Breach has happened and main reason behind thus is unemployment and inflation," he said.

Two youths entered the Lok Sabha on December 13 and jumped from the visitor's gallery and sprayed the yellow smoke gas.

Till now, Delhi Police have arrested a total of five people in connection with the case.

