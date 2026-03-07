Upendra Kushwaha meets Nitish Kumar amid intensifying RS election buzz in Bihar

Patna: Political activity in Bihar has intensified ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, with alliance partners engaging in consultations over strategy.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter’s residence in Patna on Saturday. Janata Dal (United) National Executive President Sanjay Jha was also present during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kushwaha said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is confident of winning all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar.

He said discussions among alliance partners are underway regarding the election strategy and that his meeting with the Chief Minister was part of that process.

Responding to questions about the possible political entry of Nishant Kumar, the son of Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha said he was the first leader to publicly suggest that Nishant should join politics.

According to him, Nishant Kumar’s entry into public life could prove to be a positive development.

Commenting on Nitish Kumar’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, Kushwaha said people in Bihar might feel a sense of loss if the veteran leader becomes more active in national politics.

“Until now, he has been active in Bihar politics. If he spends more time in Delhi after entering the Rajya Sabha, people here will certainly feel his absence,” Kushwaha said.

Nitish Kumar’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha has fuelled speculation in political circles about a possible leadership change in the state.

The electoral arithmetic for the Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar is also drawing close attention.

The NDA currently has around 202 MLAs in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, which makes it certain to secure four seats comfortably.

However, the contest for the fifth seat is expected to be more competitive. Kushwaha may require the support of additional MLAs to strengthen his chances.

When asked by journalists how he would arrange support if a few more MLAs were needed, Kushwaha responded in a lighter vein, saying he might even request journalists themselves to help arrange the required numbers.

Political observers believe Kushwaha’s prospects for the fifth seat could depend on possible cross-voting from the opposition camp.







