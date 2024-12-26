UPSIDA’s secure work environment for women

Lucknow: In alignment with the Centre’s “Nari Shakti Mission,” which is dedicated to women’s empowerment, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is making remarkable strides in creating secure and inclusive work environments for women within its industrial areas.

The “Nari Shakti Mission” plays a vital role in the socio-economic development of the nation, aiming to empower women through education, health, employment, safety, and political participation. It focuses on implementing effective laws and policies to combat violence and promote girls’ education, economic independence, and entrepreneurship. UPSIDA is actively supporting this mission through various initiatives. UPSIDA is committed to generating new employment opportunities and fostering entrepreneurship among women.

Under the central government’s ambitious “Mission Shakti” scheme, UPSIDA has taken a significant step by allocating 45 industrial plots to women entrepreneurs through e-auctions and the Nivesh Mitra portal during the financial year 2024-25. These plots will facilitate the establishment of diverse industries, including steel fabrication, garment accessories, and plastic production, contributing to both women’s economic empowerment and the industrial growth of Uttar Pradesh.

Recognizing the importance of skill development, UPSIDA conducts training programs to enhance women’s employability. The authority plays a crucial role not only in promoting industries but also in creating safe and secure industrial areas for women.