Live
- Hyd among top 3 cities in luxury home sales
- Reliance Retail opens first Swadesh store in Hyderabad
- Kaveri Seed Company profit grows 3x
- PL Technical Research: BUYSAIL - TECHNICAL PICK
- ‘Education on wheels’ programme bridging educational divides
- Vijayawada: Police foil student stir over Vizag steel plant
- KTR files nominations at RDO office in Sircilla
- Anakapalli: Cops assault Army jawan over Disha app
- PM Modi to hold roadshows in poll-bound Rajasthan on Nov 22, 23: BJP sources
- Tirupati: Liver transplant surgeries at SVIMS soon said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy
Just In
US Defense Secretary Arrives In New Delhi For India-US '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue
- 1. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to New Delhi sets the stage for the upcoming India-US '2+2' ministerial dialogue on November 9-10.
- 2. The dialogue, hosted by Indian ministers, aims to comprehensively review and deepen strategic ties, with a primary focus on bolstering security cooperation.
US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has arrived in New Delhi for a significant two-day visit, setting the stage for the eagerly anticipated India-US '2+2' ministerial dialogue, scheduled to take place on November 9-10. This dialogue serves as a crucial platform for the two nations to comprehensively review and further strengthen their rapidly evolving strategic partnership.
The distinguished hosts for this diplomatic engagement are India's Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, and the External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar. They will welcome their American counterparts, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, for the dialogue, which promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing partnership between India and the United States.
One of the primary areas of focus during the India-US '2+2' ministerial dialogue in New Delhi this week will be the enhancement of security cooperation between these two nations. This crucial detail was confirmed by the US State Department, emphasizing the importance of this aspect in the bilateral relationship. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized the deep and significant partnership between India and the United States, citing security cooperation as a pivotal topic of discussion during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit earlier in the year. Patel expressed the anticipation of both countries for this dialogue, underlining their commitment to addressing and advancing their shared security interests. This visit and the subsequent ministerial dialogue mark another step in the ongoing diplomatic engagement between these two nations.