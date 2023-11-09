US Defense Secretary Arrives In New Delhi For India-US '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue

US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has arrived in New Delhi for a significant two-day visit, setting the stage for the eagerly anticipated India-US '2+2' ministerial dialogue, scheduled to take place on November 9-10. This dialogue serves as a crucial platform for the two nations to comprehensively review and further strengthen their rapidly evolving strategic partnership.

The distinguished hosts for this diplomatic engagement are India's Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, and the External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar. They will welcome their American counterparts, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, for the dialogue, which promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing partnership between India and the United States.

One of the primary areas of focus during the India-US '2+2' ministerial dialogue in New Delhi this week will be the enhancement of security cooperation between these two nations. This crucial detail was confirmed by the US State Department, emphasizing the importance of this aspect in the bilateral relationship. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized the deep and significant partnership between India and the United States, citing security cooperation as a pivotal topic of discussion during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit earlier in the year. Patel expressed the anticipation of both countries for this dialogue, underlining their commitment to addressing and advancing their shared security interests. This visit and the subsequent ministerial dialogue mark another step in the ongoing diplomatic engagement between these two nations.