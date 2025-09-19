Live
VC issues apology over Aurangzeb remark
Udaipur: Mohanlal Sukhadia University vice-chancellor professor Sunita Mishra has issued a public apology over her remarks referring to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as a “capable administrator” during a seminar held earlier this month. Her comment sparked widespread outrage across the Mewar region, with various community groups expressing strong resentment.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also staged a protest on the university campus in Udaipur, demanding an apology.
In a video message released on Wednesday, Mishra apologised to the community for her statement, calling it a mistake. “I had attended a seminar on the 12th of this month, where I mistakenly made a remark during a session on ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. I sincerely apologise to the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and the people of Mewar,” she said.
“My statement unintentionally hurt the sentiments of many. I offer my heartfelt apology, especially to the Rajput community,” she added.