Suraj pledges support for Odia diaspora

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government remains dedicated to the development and welfare of the Odia diaspora, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said in Kolkata on Sunday. The Odia Language, Literature and Culture department organised ‘Odisha Utsav’ for the first time in Kolkata to connect with the Odia diaspora and promote the State’s rich cultural heritage beyond its borders. Suraj, who was the chief guest, said non-resident Odias have been playing a vital role in promoting and popularising Odisha’s rich art, literature, heritage and cultural traditions across different parts of the country and the world. He remarked that the Odia diaspora can rightly be described as the cultural ambassadors of Odisha. Though many Odias reside outside the State, their emotional and cultural connection with Odisha remains deeply rooted, he said.

Suraj emphasised that the participation and contribution of the Odia diaspora will be crucial in realising the vision of Viksit Odisha-2036. He further stated that the Directorate of Odisha Paribar under the Culture department has been actively working to extend all possible support and assistance to Odias living outside the State.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the minister conveyed his best wishes to the women of the Odia diaspora. He highlighted the significant role played by women in preserving the traditions and cultural values of Odia families and in carrying them forward globally.

During the programme, he felicitated distinguished Odia writers from the diaspora as well as members of the Odia community living outside Odisha. The festival showcased the rich folk traditions and cultural heritage of the State, along with exhibitions of traditional cuisine, handloom and handicraft products of Odisha.