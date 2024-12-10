Verbal spats over Soros, Adani issues rock Parliament

New Delhi: Disruptions returned to Parliament on Monday as ruling BJP MPs accused top Congress leaders of colluding with billionaire-investor George Soros to destabilise the country while the Opposition sought to raise Adani and farmers issues among others. The noisy protests in the House, which also saw opposition members submitting notices to move a privilege motion against a BJP member for remarks targeting Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, led to repeated adjournments till 3 pm before the proceedings were called off for the day.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed fiery scenes with both sides entering into verbal duels, demanding discussions on the issues raised by each bloc, and this led to frequent adjournments.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day at 3:08 pm while Lok Sabha wound up proceedings within a minute of re-convening at 3 pm after witnessing a war of words between the ruling and Opposition leaders. Since November 25, the Rajya Sabha has functioned peacefully on three days while Lok Sabha witnessed normal proceedings on only two days.

The Upper House witnessed two adjournments each in the morning and afternoon sessions as treasury benches demanded an immediate discussion on allegations of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi being linked to an organisation which Soros has made donations to destabilise the country.

Though notices submitted by BJP and allies’ floor leaders for a discussion were not declined, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar allowed some of them to speak on the issue amid Opposition’s objections. Notices by Opposition MPs seeking a discussion on farmers’ issues were also disallowed but they could not raise the issue in the House.

Nadda said BJP members were agitated over an issue that involved Congress leaders and wanted a discussion.

Kharge asked how the chairman was allowing the ruling party members to raise the issue when he had rejected their notices in this

regard while Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said it was very clear that the ruling side had come up with a game plan to disrupt the House.

Lok Sabha too witnessed vociferous protests over the alleged George Soros-Congress link and Adani issues.