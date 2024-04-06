Live
VIP's Mukesh Sahani shaking hands with people known for Jungle Raj, massacres: Bihar Dy CM
Patna: Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed on Saturday that the VIP's Mukesh Sahani is shaking hands with people known for Jungle Raj and massacres in the state.
Sinha's statement came a day after the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) joined the grand alliance in Bihar and announced that it will contest the Gopalganj (Reserved), Purvi Champaran and Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha seats. The RJD gave him 3 seats from its own quota. After joining, Mukesh Sahani said that the BJP stabbed him with a knife on his chest.
“Mukesh Sahani has made an alliance with the people known for Jungle Raj and massacres. He has ignored his own people. Now, the end of opportunistic politics has come and the people will ask him questions. I want to ask leaders like him, what did he do for the people of his own community,” Sinha said.
“Those who have made politics a source of earning money, the people of the state will give them an appropriate reply. The BJP cannot stab people in the chest or back, our party always embraces the people of the country. The BJP always gives respect to all sections of people in the society,” Sinha added.
He also attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and said that whenever he got the opportunity, he would sell the tickets of the party but not give them to the leaders associated with him for years.