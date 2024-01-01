Vishwa Hindu Parishad Unveils Campaign for Ram Mandir onsecration

Mangaluru : Sharan Pumpwell, the District Coordinator of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has officially unveiled a campaign set to unfold across the state, spanning from January 1 to 15. The initiative aims to disseminate holy mantrakshate, originating from the sacred city of Ayodhya, to every village in preparation for the forthcoming consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Pumpwell articulated that each household will be graced with a divine portrait of Lord Rama and an accompanying invitation letter, all within the confines of a distribution process devoid of any monetary transactions. Emphasising the non-obligatory nature of religious vows and rituals during this campaign, he said in a press release that the primary objective is the dissemination of spiritual blessings.



In addition to the widespread distribution, the campaign is set to feature an array of special programs across thousands of centres across the state, including puja, satsang, and bhajan, all designed to commemorate the significant event of Rama Pratishtha in Ayodhya. A live telecast of the Prana Pratistha will be accessible, providing an opportunity for devotees to partake in the auspicious moment remotely.



Encouraging a participatory spirit, households are urged to illuminate a minimum of five lamps, and engage in aarti on the appointed day, fostering a collective celebration of this momentous occasion. The campaign, as outlined by Pumpwell, seeks not only to honour the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir but also to foster a sense of spiritual unity and devotion among the communities it touches. (eom)

