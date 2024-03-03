We are making Delhi 'City of Flowers', says LG Office

Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday visited a flower festival in the national capital and his office said that the DDA is indeed making Delhi a 'City of Flowers'.

The two-day festival hosted by the Delhi Development Authority at DDA Greens - Shivaji Marg, Rohtak Road started on Saturday.

''Visited #Palaash2024, DDA's #FlowerFestival, at DDA Greens, Shivaji Marg today. Celebrating the rich flora of spring with Tulips added this time, the Festival is a full package of aesthetics, food & entertainment for the people. We are indeed making Delhi a City of Flowers,'' the LG Office posted on X and shared some photographs.

Delhi Lt Governor is also the chairman of the DDA.

Various floral decorations depicting birds, animals and an ISRO launch vehicle attracted eyeballs at the festival.

The festival -- 'Palaash' -- presented a stunning array of flowers, plants, and floral arrangements.

Many people had gathered to explore different varieties of flowers from indigenous to exotic, beautifully arranged to create a captivating display.

Under Saxena's guidance of making Delhi a city of joy, a city of flowers, this event was started last year. The Lt Governor took a tour of the entire park to see the display of each participant and also visited the nursery, the DDA said in a statement.

The festival saw a plethora of activities, including flower display, entertainment avenues and various competitions.

To make the festival participative, many competitions were organised, which were also open to the public like flowering and foliage plants in a pot, flower arrangement in vases, flower-themed fancy dress for children, floral rangoli competition and painting competition for children, the statement said.

Alongside floral decorations, the festival also featured entertainment avenues such as a DJ, ceremonial band performance, interactive selfie points and ride attractions for kids to tickle their hearts.

To tantalise the taste buds of visitors, the festival also offered a selection of delicacies from the rich street food.

DDA's flower festival is organised annually as an exhibition-cum-competition event among all horticulture divisions of the DDA, vying for recognition as the foremost custodians of DDA parks. Last year, it was held at Swarn Jayanti Park at Rohini.

The objective of the festival is to promote and encourage residents of the city to collaborate with DDA towards the betterment of greens, and also to foster the passion of horticulture enthusiasts towards the scrupulous upkeep of greens.

The grassroots level workers get an opportunity to display their skills while healthy competition amongst them is promoted, it said.