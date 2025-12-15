Gujarat launches governance performance index to deepen citizen-centric governance

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has taken a significant step to strengthen citizen-centric governance by operationalising the Governance Performance Index (GPI) through the Chief Minister’s Dashboard.

Aimed at enhancing ease of living and ensuring effective implementation of public welfare schemes, the GPI serves as a comprehensive framework to evaluate and monitor the performance of various government departments.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar to assess departmental progress under the GPI and offered strategic guidance to further improve outcomes.

The Governance Performance Index is designed to systematically track citizen-focused schemes, public services, development works, infrastructure projects and grievance redressal mechanisms across departments.

Integrated with the CM Dashboard, the GPI brings key performance indicators onto a single, technology-driven platform, enabling real-time monitoring and data-backed decision-making.

The dashboard, conceptualised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has positioned Gujarat as a national role model for good governance by institutionalising transparency, accountability and efficiency.

Senior officials present at the review meeting included Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Advisor S.S. Rathore, Chairman of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Division Mukesh Puri, Additional Chief Secretaries from Agriculture, Energy and Narmada Water Resources departments, Principal Secretaries of Tribal Affairs and Labour and Employment, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, and Secretaries of Roads and other concerned departments.

The initiative reinforces Gujarat’s commitment to outcome-driven governance and sets a benchmark for other states in leveraging technology for public service delivery.

In India, the Governance Performance Index (GPI) is a data-driven governance tool designed to objectively measure, monitor and improve the performance of government departments and public service delivery.

Built on digital dashboards, GPI tracks key indicators related to citizen-centric schemes, infrastructure projects, service delivery timelines, grievance redressal and ease of living, enabling real-time assessment and accountability.

By integrating data from multiple departments onto a single platform, GPI helps political and administrative leadership identify gaps, compare outcomes across sectors, and take timely corrective action.

The framework reflects India’s broader push toward technology-enabled, transparent and outcome-oriented governance, where policy implementation is continuously reviewed to ensure public welfare schemes translate into measurable ground-level impact.