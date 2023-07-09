Live
WhatsApp Pink Scam: People asked to stay alert
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Saturday issued an advisory to the people not to entertain any “WhatsApp Pink” link when they receive it on their numbers. In this new trend of cyber crime, criminals/scammers send messages to WhatsApp user to download a ‘WhatsApp Pink’ link and acquire a new version of the app with additional features. “When any customer downloads WhatsApp Pink via this phishing link sent to them, the sender of the message takes access to the data from the customer and easily causes financial losses to them.” “All you need to do is delete the message,” it tweeted. This WhatsApp pink link is being used by criminals for tricking users to instal a pink themed version of WhatsApp, which steals their personal information and data.