CM Arvind Kejriwal announced to make 5,000 sanitation workers permanent in MCD

New Delhi: In a significant step on the occasion of Diwali, the AAP government on Wednesday regularized 5,000 sanitation workers in the Municipal Corporation of DelhiMunicipal Corporation of DelhiMunicipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD).These workers had been demanding job security for a long time, but the BJP government, which ruled for 15 years, never took their demands seriously. Kejriwal congratulated Delhiites on making 6494 sanitation workers permanent, stating that the BJP government, during its 15-year tenure in the MCD, exploited them, but now they have their rights. There were complaints of corruption and employees not receiving their pay for several months during the BJP government, but now everyone is receiving their salary on time, and sanitation workers are also being made permanent.

During the Arvind press conference held on Wednesday regarding the permanent employment of MCD's sanitation workers, the Chief Minister informed us that MCD House's meeting commenced on Tuesday. In that meeting, a proposal was passed to make approximately 5,000 sanitation workers permanent employees of the MCD. The AAP government came to power in the MCD in January. Since then, we have made around 6494 sanitation workers permanent. The employment of sanitation workers is often uncertain. They may be called to work today, but there's no guarantee they'll be called tomorrow. They don't know if they will work for 15 days or 20 days in a month. They even lack clarity about their holidays. Many sanitation workers have not received their full salaries. So far, sanitation workers have been subjected to various forms of exploitation.

He further stated that the process of making sanitation workers permanent has also begun and said that I want to congratulate not only the sanitation workers but also the entire population of Delhi. He also extended his wishes for the festive season, stating that Diwali is approaching and wishing everyone a happy Diwali and other festivals like Chhath Puja. He hoped that God would bring prosperity, happiness, and fulfillment to everyone's desires.