With tourist footfalls on the rise in Kerala, all eyes on investor meet

Thiruvananthapuram: Recording a 19 per cent growth in domestic tourists visiting Kerala in the first nine months of this year over the corresponding period in 2022, the state capital is all set to host the first focused Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) on Thursday showcasing before potential investors and stakeholders an array of investment options in destinations, products and initiatives.

The state attracted 159.69 lakh visitors during the period, up from 133.81 lakh visitors in 2022 till September.

The growth in foreign tourist arrivals during the same period recorded a huge increase from 2.06 lakhs to 4.47 lakhs.

“This steady surge in the tourist footfalls indicates that 2023 is going to be a record-breaking year, making tourism not only a commercial enterprise but also a sustainable and experiential pursuit,” said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas.

Riyas who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, pointed out that the tourism industry is a highly promising sector for Kerala, whose full investment potential is yet to be tapped. TIM will take major strides in that direction.

“The state government has plenty of landed and physical assets at its disposal at locations of immense tourism possibilities all over Kerala, which need to be developed in a sustainable manner to turn the entire state into one of the world’s prime all-weather experiential tourism hubs,” added Riyas.

Among those attending the TIM are investors, business leaders and stakeholders representing the travel and tourism industry in India and abroad.

“The thrust areas and locations that need more investments will be unveiled before them,” said Riyas.