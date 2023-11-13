Live
- World Cup qualifiers: Chhetri wants India to play as a cohesive unit in opener against Kuwait
- Rajnath Singh speaks to UK Secretary of State for Defence over phone
- Amit Shah to campaign in Tonk, Bundi and Ajmer from Nov 16
- Elections in 2024 to disrupt 'calm' Indian stocks: Morgan Stanley
- 'Humiliated' Manjhi to hold silent protest against Nitish on Tuesday
- Mahesh Dattani’s stories go global
- Several cases of burn injuries reported at Delhi hospitals on Diwali day, largely caused by firecrackers
- Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Statuses To Share With The Family
- K'taka is not Republic of D K Shivakumar, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy
- Sebi asks brokers to inform most important terms and conditions to clients
Just In
With tourist footfalls on the rise in Kerala, all eyes on investor meet
Tourist footfalls on the rise in Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram: Recording a 19 per cent growth in domestic tourists visiting Kerala in the first nine months of this year over the corresponding period in 2022, the state capital is all set to host the first focused Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) on Thursday showcasing before potential investors and stakeholders an array of investment options in destinations, products and initiatives.
The state attracted 159.69 lakh visitors during the period, up from 133.81 lakh visitors in 2022 till September.
The growth in foreign tourist arrivals during the same period recorded a huge increase from 2.06 lakhs to 4.47 lakhs.
“This steady surge in the tourist footfalls indicates that 2023 is going to be a record-breaking year, making tourism not only a commercial enterprise but also a sustainable and experiential pursuit,” said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas.
Riyas who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, pointed out that the tourism industry is a highly promising sector for Kerala, whose full investment potential is yet to be tapped. TIM will take major strides in that direction.
“The state government has plenty of landed and physical assets at its disposal at locations of immense tourism possibilities all over Kerala, which need to be developed in a sustainable manner to turn the entire state into one of the world’s prime all-weather experiential tourism hubs,” added Riyas.
Among those attending the TIM are investors, business leaders and stakeholders representing the travel and tourism industry in India and abroad.
“The thrust areas and locations that need more investments will be unveiled before them,” said Riyas.