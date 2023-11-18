Live
Woman jumps off house roof in Delhi, dies
A 35-year-old woman died after she jumped off the roof of a house in east Delhi, a police official said on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Santosh, a resident of Dallupura village and a worker in a garments factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
The deceased was identified as Santosh, a resident of Dallupura village and a worker in a garments factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Sharing the details, the official said that on Friday at 4 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call was received by New Ashok Nagar police station which informed that a woman had jumped off the roof following which a police team rushed to the spot.
Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the injured was already shifted to LBS hospital.
"The spot was inspected by Crime and FSL teams. The police team went to the hospital where she was declared brought dead," said the police official.
"The inquest proceedings are being done, the post mortem of the deceased has been conducted on Saturday and the report is awaited. The deceased was married. She is survived by husband and two children. Further inquiry is underway," the official added.