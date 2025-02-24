Woman killed, 11 others injured in J&K road accident

Jammu: A woman was killed and 11 other persons injured in a road accident in J&K’s Ramban district on Monday, police said .

Police said that a taxi coming from Chabba to Ramban met with an accident at Galli Upper Neera around 10.15 a.m. resulting in the death of Sankesha Devi, wife of Raghbeer Singh, resident of Chabba.

"11 others injured in this road have been shifted to the district hospital at Ramban for treatment. We have taken cognisance of the incident," a police official said.

Two days back, a driver from Himachal Pradesh was killed and 17 pilgrims were injured when a bus returning from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine skidded off the road and plunged into a 30-feet deep gorge on Saturday evening.

The bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Manda police checkpost on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Over-speeding, overloading, and road rage are cited as many reasons for accidents in J&K and the Traffic Department has started an aggressive campaign against traffic violators and those driving minors, who are given vehicles by parents unmindful of the safety of their children and others using the roads.

Over 3,000 vehicles, including motorcycles, scooties and cars, were seized by traffic officials in Srinagar city during the last two months.

In addition to punitive action, traffic authorities have also distributed crash helmets to two-wheeler drivers. Filling stations in J&K have been advised not to give fuel to motorcyclists and other two-wheel drivers if they are seen without crash helmets.

The Regional Transport officer has also issued a public notice warning parents of minors found driving vehicles on the road. Under the laws quoted by the transport office, parents of such minors are liable for imprisonment.

Religious preachers and social organisations have also been engaged in awareness programmes to ensure that young boys and girls are educated about the risks to their own lives and those of others because of underage driving. Campaigns have also been started against stunt bikers and motorists who resort to life-threatening driving to show false bravado.