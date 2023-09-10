World leaders pay homage to Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi: World leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at iconic Rajghat on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the heads of G20 nations and presented Khadi scarf to them,





At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence.



As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future. pic.twitter.com/QEkMsaYN5g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2023





Taking to X, Modi said at the iconic Rajghat G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. Further, as diverse nations converge, "Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future," he added.