World Magji Day celebrated in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: On the occasion of World Magji Day, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra urged people to serve Magji to guests and include it during the festivals. World Magji Day is celebrated in Dhenkanal. It was found from records that Magji was one of the famous food items of Dhenkanal in ancient times. Magji, also known as laddu, has been a cherished delicacy for over a century. It received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on January 2, 2023, leading to its growing popularity both within Odisha and beyond.

Addressing a gathering, Patra spoke on the unique quality and taste of this sweet. He said people should serve it during festivals and puja occasions. Following the GI recognition, a wave of joy swept through the district.

Magji is made from fresh buffalo milk and is deeply intertwined with the culture and traditions of Dhenkanal.

It is often included in 56 offerings (Chhappan Bhog) to Lord Jagannath. Folklore recounts that during Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s visit to Odisha, a devotee offered this sweet to him.

Additionally, renowned poet Fakir Mohan Senapati presented it to his officer while working in Dhenkanal. Initially prepared in Mandar village, the production of Magji has now spread across the district, creating employment opportunities for locals.