Yogi govt to deploy water police personnel on Saryu River

Ayodhya (UP): Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will deploy water police personnel on the Saryu River to ensure safety of devotees and pilgrims who come to the temple town.

The water police personnel, along with volunteers, will patrol the stretch of the Saryu river between Nayaghat and Guptar Ghat.

To rule out possibilities of any untoward incident, the state government is going to increase the number of police personnel along with equipment and resources.

One head constable and 19 constables have remained on duty in the city since 2019. Currently, four boats are available with the team. However, official said, additional six boats would be deployed post the consecration ceremony to tackle the rush of devotees who would take a dip in the holy river during their visit.

Four motorboats of 50 horsepower, 10 throw balls, 10 life buoy rings, 15 lifejackets, 10 rescue tubes, two dragon lights are available at the ghats. Post consecration ceremony, three-dozen more personnel from state disaster response force will be brought in.