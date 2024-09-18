You can change face but not party’s character: BJP

New Delhi: Youkan change the face but not the party’s character, Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva said on Tuesday after the Aam Aadmi Party chose senior leader Atishi as Delhi’s new chief minister.

He said the people of Delhi know that Arvind Kejriwal, who proposed her name as his successor, has looted Delhi. “They have indulged in corruption in every department and now the people will give them an answer for that corruption,” Sachdeva said.

“Chehara badalane se AAP ka charitra nahi badalega (changing the face does not change AAP’s character)... Considering Kejriwal’s 10 years of corruption, whoever is the CM will have to tell people how they looted the people of Delhi,” Sachdeva alleged. He added that AAP is engaged in a makeover but that would not erase the blot of corruption. Kejriwal, who was released from jail on Friday, announced on Sunday that he would resign from the post and would only return if people give him a certificate of honesty.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday claimed that AAP leader Atishi, who has been chosen as Delhi’s new chief minister, will be a “dummy” CM.

Reacting to the allegations, AAP leader Dilip Pandey said if Maliwal has a little bit of shame, she should quit the Upper House seat. The AAP chose Atishi as Delhi’s new chief minister replacing Arvind Kejriwal who resigned from the post.

“Today, it is a very sad day for Delhi. A woman is going to be the chief minister of Delhi whose family fought for terrorist Afzal Guru in order to save him from capital punishment. “Her parents sent a mercy petition to the President of India several times that Guru should not be hanged, he is innocent and has become the victim of a political conspiracy,” Maliwal alleged. She further alleged, “Today Atishi will become the chief minister, but we all know that she will be a dummy CM.” Reacting to Maliwal’s allegations, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey stated that Maliwal is a person who takes ticket from the AAP to go to Rajya Sabha, but takes the script from the BJP to speak.