You're still with Sena from heart

Mumbai: "You are still with Shiv Sena from the heart," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an emotional appeal to rebel MLAs camped in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday.

Thackeray has appealed to the rebel MLAs to come for talks. "Don't fall prey to anyone's missteps. The honour given to you by Shiv Sena cannot be found anywhere. If you come forward and speak, we will sort out the issues. As Shiv Sena party chief and family head, I am still worried about you. Come here for a dialogue," he said.

Meanwhile, rebel leader Eknath Shinde told a press conference that he will return to Mumbai soon and that his faction was taking "Balasaheb's Shiv Sena forward".

Thackeray's statement came after Shinde, in his first media appearance since the rebellion, said rebel MLAs would be coming back to Mumbai soon.

"As the head of the (Shiv Sena) family, I am concerned about you. You've been locked up for the past few days."

"Everyday new information comes forward about you. Many of you are still in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena from heart," Thackeray said.

The Sena chief further said that family members of rebel MLAs got in touch and informed him about the 'sentiments'. "I respect your sentiments. As the chief, I still say from the heart, it's not too late. I appeal to you to sit in front of me, clear the doubts in the minds of the public and Shiv Sainiks (party workers). We will sit down together and find a way. The respect that Shiv Sena gave you, you won't find anywhere else," Thackeray added.