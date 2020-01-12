Youth Being Misled On CAA: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of trying to mislead the youth of the nation on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Addressing students at Belur Math in Howrah of West Bengal on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he described CAA as an act which gives citizenship and not one which snatches it.

PM Modi observed that youth in many parts of the country, have been discussing CAA and raising questions as to why this act was necessary. He commented that he would like to use the occasion of National Youth Day to allay misgivings on the issue.

PM Modi pointed out that the government of India had not made an act overnight on this issue. Further, any citizen from any other country who is eligible for citizenship in India is welcome, he added. The Prime minister clarified that the only amendment made in CAA is to help persecuted minorities in Pakistan who faced unspeakable horrors after Partition and continue to do so.

Adding that youth have been misled on the issue, the prime minister remarked that a large section of students is aware of the objective behind CAA, but some are still under some misconceptions. He told the young audience that it is our duty to convince them and dispel their doubts and fears.

After Independence, all important leaders including Mahatma Gandhi agreed with the idea that such people who are being persecuted in Pakistan on the grounds of religion, should be given shelter in India. Should we send such refugees to Pakistan like to die, PM Modi asked the students. He pointed out that the youth present in the audience could follow what he was saying but some politicians refused to do so. PM Modi urged the youth to create awareness among people on the issue.