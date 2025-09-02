Live
YouTuber journalist booked under extortion charge in UP's Ballia
Ballia (UP): A YouTuber journalist was booked for allegedly demanding Rs 30,000 per month from a businessman and threatening him with dire consequences if the amount was not paid, police said on Tuesday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Alok Kumar Gupta said the FIR was lodged on Monday at Rasra Police Station on the complaint of Dilip Kumar Gupta, a trader from Gudri Bazar in Rasra town.
Quoting the complaint, the officer said Sanjeev Kumar Gupta allegedly used his status as an accredited journalist to pressure Dilip Gupta into paying Rs 30,000 every month and threatened to hurt his business if he refused.
The trader also accused Sanjeev of circulating misleading content about him on social media.
"An FIR has been registered under Section 308(extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigation is underway," the officer said.