YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Delhi visit spurs political whispers

New Delhi: The visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to New Delhi has caused a lot of curiosity among political circles. The Chief Minister had even preponed his departure by about two hours leading to several speculations. Though he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for about one hour, it is learnt that the discussions were inconclusive, and both are likely to meet again on Wednesday at 10.30 am.



During his one-hour long meeting on Tuesday, it is understood that the issue of the recent controversy pertaining to the clash between the Executive and Judiciary in the state and the kind of comments that were made on social media and by some ministers against the High Court judges had figured during the talks. He was accompanied by advocate-general, another senior advocate, MPs Vijaysai Reddy and Vemreddy Prabhakar Reddy. Sources said that the Chief Minister also had a video conference with P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is said that the Chief Minister sought CBI probe into fibre net controversy, alleged internal trading in Amaravati and the burning of chariot at Antarvedi. The Union Home Minister was also apprised of the measures initiated to trace the culprits in view of the mounting criticism from the local BJP leadership. The Chief Minister will be leaving for Tirumala on Wednesday afternoon and will present traditional silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday evening.