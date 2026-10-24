Low pressure likely to intensify into cyclone

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26, according to an IMD forecast that prompted the Odisha government to start taking precautionary measures.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed the State government that a low-pressure area has formed over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am, a minister said.

“The low-pressure area is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression on October 25 and into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning,” the IMD said. The system is likely to intensify further and move towards north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts during the subsequent two days, the weather office said.

“Keeping in view of the IMD message, the State government has already started preparations for the impending weather system that will approach the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts,” Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said. Under the influence of the weather system, Andaman Islands, coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Gangetic West Bengal may experience squally weather with light to moderate rainfall from October 23 to October 25.

Winds gusting up to 60 kmph are very likely along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on October 27 and would intensify gradually thereafter, it said. Fishermen, who have ventured into the sea, have been advised to return to the coasts by October 24 morning, the IMD added.

While speaking to mediapersons, Pujari urged the people not to panic as the State has extensive experience handling severe weather disasters and is ready to face such challenges.

He said the administration is prepared for the worst-case scenario regardless of the final intensity of the cyclonic storm or landfall location. The minister stated that all departments concerned of the State government as well as district administrations are fully prepared to face any eventualities due to probable cyclone.

“There is no need to worry, nor is there any need to be perturbed. This cyclone will also come and pass.

And to ensure there is no significant damage, the State government has already put in place whatever arrangements are necessary,” said Pujari.