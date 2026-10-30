- Bengal: ‘One class, one teacher’ policy likely from next academic year
- Haryana CM announces hike of Rs 35 per quintal in sugarcane price
- Adani Ports shares settle over 6 pc higher after strong Q2 results
- Just a trailer: Congress warns Maha CM Fadnavis after defeating BJP in RSS bastion
- WPL 2027: Choosing four overseas players in playing XI will be really hard, says Klinger
- Anthropic launches new tools to help businesses monitor AI spending and costs
- PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 407.56-crore Banas Dairy projects, lay foundation stone for two Bio-CNG plants tomorrow
- Australian teenager dies in hospital after drive-by shooting
Shah speaks to CM Mohan Charan Majhi, assures relief
In Short
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, promising complete central assistance for relief, restoration, and rehabilitation after severe Cyclone Arnab hits the region.
Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and assured all possible assistance to the State in dealing with the devastating impact of severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’, which hit the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.
Majhi also apprised the Home Minister of the extensive impact of cyclone Arnab on Odisha, particularly the southern parts of the State, during their telephonic conversation.
Referring to the conversation over the phone with Shah, Majhi wrote on his X handle on Thursday, “Spoke with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri@AmitShah Ji and briefed him on the impact of #CycloneArnab across Odisha, the prevailing situation in affected districts, and the relief and restoration measures being undertaken by the State government.”
“He (Shah) assured all possible assistance to Odisha in the wake of the cyclone. The support and cooperation of the Government of India will further strengthen our efforts to protect lives, support affected families and expedite relief, rehabilitation and restoration across the State,” Majhi added.
The Chief Minister thanked the Union Home Minister for the Central government’s support and cooperation for the State during the emergency situation.