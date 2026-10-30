Shah speaks to CM Mohan Charan Majhi, assures relief

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and assured all possible assistance to the State in dealing with the devastating impact of severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’, which hit the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

Majhi also apprised the Home Minister of the extensive impact of cyclone Arnab on Odisha, particularly the southern parts of the State, during their telephonic conversation.

Referring to the conversation over the phone with Shah, Majhi wrote on his X handle on Thursday, “Spoke with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri@AmitShah Ji and briefed him on the impact of #CycloneArnab across Odisha, the prevailing situation in affected districts, and the relief and restoration measures being undertaken by the State government.”

“He (Shah) assured all possible assistance to Odisha in the wake of the cyclone. The support and cooperation of the Government of India will further strengthen our efforts to protect lives, support affected families and expedite relief, rehabilitation and restoration across the State,” Majhi added.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Home Minister for the Central government’s support and cooperation for the State during the emergency situation.