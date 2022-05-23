10-Year-Old Mumbai Skater Girl Scales Everest Base Camp

Rhythm Mamania, a 10-year-old skater from Mumbai, has become one of the youngest Indian mountaineers to reach Everest base camp. She completed the trek in 11 days.Harshal and Urmi, her parents, joined her on the journey previously this month.

Her mother stated that she reached at the Everest base camp at around 1 pm on 6 May. The base camp is located at 5,364 metres, and she said the expedition lasted her 11 days to complete.

Rhythm has been scaling mountains since she was five years old, according to her mother, and her first long trek was the 21-kilometer Dudhsagar. Since then, she has climbed a few peaks in the Sahyadri ranges, including Mahuli, Sondai, Karnala, and Lohagad.

She noted that Rhythm walked for 8-9 hours in diverse difficult terrain in varying climatic circumstances, including hailstones and snowfall, and temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius, during the base camp journey.

A Nepal-based firm that the child had trekked to the base camp with a group of Kutch trekkers from 'Satori Adventures.'

Her mother further explained that other members of the group elected to take the helicopter back to base camp after arriving, but Rhythm insisted on walking down. As a result, four of us made the decision to descend it.