7-Year-Old Pune Girl Achieved Guinness World Record For Fastest Limbo Skating

The Guinness World Record for fastest limbo skating under 20 cars was broken by a seven-year-old girl from Maharashtra. According to Guinness World Records, Deshna Nahar of Pune, who skated low to the ground for a back-breaking distance of 193 under 20 cars in just 13.74 seconds, broke the world record.



A person on roller skates passes below an obstruction like a horizontal pole by skating at a very low height. This activity is known as limbo skating, sometimes known as roller limbo. Deshna's performance was faster than the previous record, which had been held by a 14-year-old Chinese girl in 2015 and stood at 14.15 seconds.





That's seven-year-old Deshna Nahar from #Pune #India. She has registered her name in the Guinness Book of records in 'Limbo Skating'

Proud of you #DeshnaNahar pic.twitter.com/8gXoeWyQN7 — Amai K (@ItsAmaiKroos) July 29, 2022





She was five years old when she first fell in love with skating. Even though Deshna is half as old as her Chinese rival, the tenacious skater has quite a bit of experience and has had her sights set on a Guinness record for some time.

Aditya Nahar, the 7-year-old's father stated that for the past two years, she has been learning to skate, and over the previous six months, she has been preparing for this record in limbo skating. All throughout, her coach gave her a lot of encouragement. He pushed her to perform better.

The limbo skater has been working on the coveted title at her training facility on Katraj Kondhwa road in Pune for the past month. In addition, her father built a skating track for her at his construction site. The Nahars acquired an official certificate from Guinness on June 14 after verification.