'Furry Green Snake' Discovered In Thailand

A creature that could best be described as a furry green snake was discovered in a Thai swamp, perplexing locals who had never seen anything like it. A local man named Tu discovered the fuzzy and furry snake in the Sakhon Nakhon district of Northeast Thailand, according to news website Thaiger. Late last month, the 49-year-old guy noticed the critter while going home and brought it back in a jar to show his equally perplexed family members.



Whereas they awaited for officials to identify the snake, the family placed it in a jar filled with water and fed it little fish.



Tu's niece Waraporn Panyasarn, 30 years old said that this is the first time they have ever seen a snake like this. Their family and Pantasarn believed it would be good to let people find out what it is and investigate about it. Ms Panyasarn took images and videos of the snake and asked for help identifying it on the internet.

Many people on Facebook compared it to a dragon, while others speculated that it might be a snake with moss or algae growing on its back.









The creature might be a puff-faced aquatic snake with algae developing on its scales, according to Sam Chatfield, snake species coordinator at Wildlife ARC, an organisation that saves and cares for wounded animals.

She explained that the scales are largely formed of keratin and are found on top of the skin. It's like there's a layer on top of the skin, and when they shed, they're shedding the scales on the outside.

Meanwhile, the study mentioned that puff-faced water snakes are predominantly found in Southeast Asia and are minimally poisonous. Small frogs and fish are the primary prey of these nocturnal snakes.