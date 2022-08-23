Japanese Man Receives Rent In Exchange For Doing Nothing

A man in Japan offers his customers a rather unique renting business. Shoji Morimoto, also known as the "do-nothing" man, actually does nothing. In his self-promotion, the 39-year-old describes himself as someone who can eat and drink and provide easy feedback, but do nothing more than that.



In 2018, he began offering his company via a Twitter account he created. His Twitter followers began to grow, and as of right now, he has more than 250,000. According to the source, he schedules up to three visits practically every day.





Through his popular social media posts, Mr. Morimoto gained international notoriety and served as the inspiration for three novels and a television series. He stated that usually he do not start conversations untill his clients ask something.

Mr. Morimoto used to hear that he was a "do-nothing" guy who stood back and allowed others take the initiative from family, friends, and coworkers. So he made the decision to use it as a business concept.

Mr. Morimoto has declined offers to assist with housecleaning, washing, witty banter, visiting a haunted home, and nudity poses. However, he has also accompanied the severely self-conscious on outings to shops and restaurants, waited in the bitter cold to be a struggling street musician's audience, and even shared cake with a lonesome person on a birthday.

Mr. Morimoto recalled one of her experiences in which he had met a woman in her 30s on a workday. They greeted one another before sitting down to have coffee in silence. He claimed that he receives over 3,000 requests from people who are eager to hire him. He bills 69 pounds for each request.

He recalled that once he has accompanied individuals on helicopter rides, taken them to Disneyland, heard an adulterer confess their sins, and visited a hospital to spend time with a suicide attempt victim. The individual claimed to have gained the ability to not judge others and to have empathy for those who may be dealing with serious personal struggles.