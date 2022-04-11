Man From Egypt Achieved New Guinness World Record For Longest Underwater Swim In One Breath
Omar Hegazy, a 31-year-old Egyptian national, has endured more than most, which makes his Guinness World Records victories in the longest distance swam underwater with one breath and the longest distance swam underwater with one breath with fins all the sweeter.
He swam 56.48 metres in his first one-breath swim to set a new world record. He then attained a distance of 76.7 metres by using a fin.To achieve these extraordinary feats, Omar has overcome great odds.
When Omar was 25 years old, his life was irrevocably transformed. He was starting a new life as a banker in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, making the bold decision to live beside the sea.
The catastrophic event occurred shortly after, in 2015. Omar was riding his motorcycle on a normal summer day when he hit a road hole, which sucked him under a moving truck in a matter of seconds. Pedestrians rushed to his rescue and rushed him to the nearest hospital. He was losing consciousness, yet the pain kept jolting him back to consciousness.
When his parents arrived on the scene, they agreed on an emergency transport to a Cairo hospital. He also recalled that hewas denied sufficient meals for days until his position was understood, as he could have required surgery at any time.