Seeds Will Be Safeguarded In 'Doomsday Vault' To Prevent Extinction And Natural Disasters

The doomsday vault in South Korea is a seed bank that protects seeds from the Korean peninsula from apocalyptic catastrophes. The tunnel, which is 46 meters (151 feet) deep in North Gyeongsang Province's Bonghwa county, can resist a magnitude 6.9 earthquake and even a nuclear bomb.



More than 100,000 seeds from the 4,751 wild plant species that have been kept there are only meant to be used as a last option to avoid extinction. The facility includes space for other countries to deposit new plant species, with a capacity of 2 million seeds.

The seed vault is the most well-known operation in a rising global push to save endangered species.



It appears to be a human instinct to gather things while they are departing.

Lee Sang Yang, the general manager of Baekdudaegan National Arboretum Seed Vault Center said that the structure was followed up and was built to store the wild plant species and protect those plants from natural calamities and climatic changes. As a result, the future generations would be able to use them and protect them from extinction and would never have to be taken out.

The seeds are stored at - 20°c and at 40% humidity. It has rooms for deposits from different countries and parts of the world with a capacity for preserving 2 million seeds.

Na Chae Sun, the senior manager of the wild plant seeds research division stated the importance of storing it as several times the question had been raised on its uses.

The crops that they ate may have emerged from the nameless flowers on the kerbside and they are working for a long time to know their identities.

However, there are two seed vaults in the world among which one is doomsday. Another one is located in the Arctic Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.



