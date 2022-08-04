Shop In Agra Selling Is 'Golden Ghevar' For Rs 25,000 Per Kg

There is no disputing that Indians enjoy making their festivals as big as they can. A confectionery shop in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has discovered a way to make your celebrations grandiose as Raksha Bandhan approaches. The store is selling "golden ghevar," a Rajasthani delicacy, in advance of the holiday. The disc-shaped sweet treat is manufactured by Braj Rasayan Mishthan Bhandar near Shah Market in Agr.



According to sources, the golden ghevar is being sold there for Rs. 25,000 per kg. This Rajasthani dessert is typically connected with the Raksha Bandhan and Teej festivals as well as the month of Shravan. Additionally, a kilo of plain ghevar is typically sold for Rs. 600 to Rs. 800.

However, this price may increase based on the amount of dry fruits the retailer uses. But due to the thin 24-carat gold coating on top, this "golden ghevar" is being offered at a high price. The size and shape of the golden ghevar were shown in a video that was posted on their official Twitter account.

The video demonstrates the various sizes in which the sweet store made this unusual meal. The video reveals that the medium-sized golden ghevar was being offered at Rs. 1000 per piece while all sizes were displayed in their showcase.



The sweet store produced the dish in both a larger size and one the size of a cupcake, keeping in mind the customer's ability to pay it. According to sources, the sweet shop is seeing foot traffic from all directions following the exhibition of "golden ghevar."