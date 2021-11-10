The Barefoot Warriors Of Karnataka Have Won Hearts With Their Simplicity

Two Kannadigas, Harekala Hajabba and Tulasi Gowda, stood out among a galaxy of persons who got Padma awards on Monday for their simplicity. The duo receiving the prize barefoot, dressed in traditional and rustic garb, was an instant sensation on social media and became the talk of the town, at least back home in the state. For the big day, neither of them had planned anything remarkable. When Hajabba entered the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, where he was staying, his clothing drew a lot of unusual comments in the foyer, and his attendant had to explain who he was. The 69-year-old had purchased new sandals for the occasion, but when his name was called to accept the prize, he automatically removed his shoes and proceeded towards the President with his hands folded.

Tulasi Gowda had stopped wearing shoes a long time ago since she didn't feel safe wearing them in the woods. Both were awestruck by the opportunity to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others in person during their journey to Delhi, but they struggled to adjust to the elegance and opulence of the five-star hotel or the Rashpathi Bhavan. Hajabba was previously in Dubai for a felicitation function, and upon his return to Mangaluru, he told his close companions that he did not bathe for two days because he did not want to spoil the hotel room's exquisite bathtub. Both have received numerous honours, yet their quality of living has remained unchanged, and they appear to be unconcerned about it. When a travel firm offered to fund his Umrah pilgrimage, Hajabba declined, claiming that he has a lot of household chores to finish before he can go on the pilgrimage.

The 69-year-old, who toiled under the scorching sun to build a school in his hamlet, has yet to marry off his two daughters and a son. But he keeps his personal issues hidden, and his current goal is to expand the school in Newpadpu to include a PU college. When he met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi, that was his only request.Tulasi, despite having lived in Honnali for decades, does not own a home. She lives on forest land and is now trying to get the property registered. She lives with her son, four granddaughters, and a great-grandchild in this house.

The 77-year-old grandmother wants the government to provide her grandchildren with good jobs. She had come up the hard way in life, having lost her father at the age of two and beginning to work as a labourer at a young age, even as she went about cultivating lakhs of trees.According to Dr R Indira, a retired sociology professor from Mysore University, the giving of the Padma awards to Hajabba and Tulasi, as well as the public attention it has garnered, there are two takeaways. Their efforts are now being recognised with awards. However, whether or whether their traditional knowledge or work will be passed on to future generations, and what role society will play in guaranteeing that is critical.

Instead than just posting videos on social media, she believes individuals should make genuine efforts to instil their good deeds and simplicity.

Hajabba cut his finger three days before his Delhi visit while slicing tender coconuts for the health workers who had come to his house to obtain samples for an RT-PCR test. They transported him to a neighbouring hospital and gave him first assistance. Revealing his finger to Dakshina Kannada DC K V Rajendra when the latter congratulated him on Tuesday.