Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 3 December - 9 December )

Several trending videos emerge during the week and had entertained the netizens throughout. One of the trending video was twin sisters who are IT engineers in Mumbai got married on Friday in Akluj, Malshiras Taluka, Solapur District, Maharashtra, as seen in a popular video. The 'controversial' union has the support of both the man's and the girls' families. The marriage reportedly took place in the village of Akluj in the Solapur district. On social media, some people are making assumptions about this's legality and morality, though.







Two sisters, both IT professionals, from Mumbai marry same man from Akluj village in Solapur, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/xsTAaGhNAt — Nakshab (@your_nakshab) December 4, 2022





In a video that is now trending and going extremely viral on social media, a small girl gets attacked by a raccoon. You won't believe what happens next. The mother stepped in to save her daughter and helped her free the creature that had become caught in a limb. The incident took place in England's Ashford. The CCTV camera that was installed above the porch captured it.





Mother of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/w7GSNrZcc2 — Hold My Beer/Holy Cow (@short_tymer) December 3, 2022





A popular video trending on social media shows a metro dropping off a small boy at his home. The popular video was posted on Twitter by user Tansu Yegen on Friday, and since then it has had over 6.6 million views and over 45,000 likes. When the video first began, a woman was observed sitting on a couch and using her phone. Within a few seconds, a portion of her apartment's floor is observed shifting sideways, and a metro track can be seen in the distance. Then, a young child is seen leaving a cylindrical structure that resembles an elevator and leads from the metro right to the flat.









The mind-blowing magic tricks that magician Bryan Sanders is known for performing never fail to enthral audiences. This is evident in his most recent Instagram video. Bryan Sanders is seen in the popular video performing magic tricks with two iPhones, and you'll definitely be amazed by his incredible performance. In the video's opening scene, Bryan is seen moving two iPhone "sevens" from one to the other.









Four students from St. Joseph's Engineering College in Vamanjoor, Mangaluru, were expelled for their inappropriate burqa-wearing dance performance to a Bollywood song, according to a viral video showing the incident. The incident happened at a college event where four male students were dancing to a Bollywood song while donning Burquas, a piece of clothing worn by Muslim women.





Video of 4 male students dancing wearing burkha at St Joseph's Engineering College in Vamanjoor, Mangalore has gone viral on social media. Dance was not the part of the program. All 4 students were suspended, pending an inquiry by college management. @TheSouthfirst @anusharavi10 pic.twitter.com/P6Z8cDX5D1 — Bellie Thomas (@belliethomas) December 8, 2022



