Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( April 30 - May 7 )

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens in different manners. One of the trending video witnessed Angelina Jolie who paid a visit to a Ukrainian cafe. The trending video showing her signing autographs and welcoming customers in a coffee shop in Lviv has gone viral. Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for refugees for the United Nations, but it's unknown whether she's in the country on official business. She conducted a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday.

Netizens have been captivated by another trending video showing a delivery boy rescuing a disabled man on the street.



A delivery driver comes to a halt after seeing a disabled man struggle to go onto a sidewalk in his wheelchair in the viral video. He sprints over to him, gently pushing the chair forward and helping the man onto the sidewalk. The video is from Japan, so keep that in mind. The Good News Movement published the video, which became viral in a short amount of time.

With the passing days in the week, another trending video of a woman emerged eating meals with three giraffes from her balcony has gone viral on social media in a short amount of time. According to a tweet, the site is The Giraffe Manor, a Nairobi hotel.

The Buitengebiedens captioned the video stating that the female giraffe is sharing her food with them. This popular video has over 18,000 likes and 2.8 lakh views on Twitter. There has been a lot of nice comments on the video.

Sharing breakfast with the giraffes.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/aYul0BBgUH — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 1, 2022

In another fan gazing and trending video now circulating on the internet, a woman is hailed for saving her son from drowning in a pool by rescuing him mid-plunge. An inquisitive toddler standing at the pool's edge took a dive in the footage uploaded on Twitter. With a remarkable one-handed catch, the out-of-sight mother leaps in and saves him from drowning.

A woman is pushed down by a man for a Covid test, according to a viral video on Twitter. In the popular video, the woman can be seen lying down on the floor in what appears to be a testing facility, with a man on top of her as the video begins. She yells and attempts to resist the forced examination, but the man grabs her hands and holds them firmly beneath his knees.

The woman's mouth is subsequently forced open, and a hazmat-suited healthcare worker extracts a swab sample.

The footage has caused a stir on the internet. People expressed their opinions in a variety of ways, including calling the oppression of the poor a horror and calling it everything dreadful and unbearable.