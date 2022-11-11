Top Trending Videos Of The Week (November 5 - November 11)

Several trending videos emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout the week. One of the trending video witnesses a group of six criminals attacked P. Senthamil Pandian, 50, as he arrived to pick up his daughter from college on November 2. In Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the incident took place in front of the victim's daughter's college, Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women.

While the females were around, a bunch of thugs danced and yelled. When Pandian questioned the criminals about their behaviour and attitudes, six of the outlaws attacked him and even knocked him to the ground. The alleged miscreants allegedly hit Pandian with a helmet as well, as seen in the video.

Madurai violence against College girls & their parents is horrific.



Like we repeatedly say Mr.#MKStalin is the weakest ever Chief Minister Tamil Nadu has ever had.



Law & Order plummets because he neither inspires nor is vigilant against trouble makers.pic.twitter.com/LgRFAUXlxg — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) November 5, 2022

A tearful father is shown in a trending video on social media dropping off his daughter at her new college. Over 8 million people have seen and liked the popular video, which a user going by the name of Preksha posted a few days ago on Instagram.



Ms. Preksha clarified in the post's caption that Miranda House College, Delhi University, was "our" ideal site for sending her off. On her first day, they were just strolling about campus when she noticed her father's eyes beginning to flood up with tears.

Once again popular on social media is a timelapse trending video by Dutch director Frans Hofmeester. He took daily photos of his daughter Lotte for 20 years, beginning when she was a tiny newborn and continuing into her adolescence. He then expertly edited it to create a time-lapse video. The result was outstanding.



This two-minute, 18-second video illustrates Lotte's transformation from a newborn to a youthful, attractive woman. Her hair colour and what she wears are only two things that change, and this video does an amazing job of documenting each step.

In Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, a monkey was seen being impaled on a bike's front tyre in a trending video on social media.

According to reports, the monkey tried to cross the street but got stuck in the motorbike's spinning wheel instead of making it to the other side. The driver quickly applied the brakes to bring the vehicle to a stop and save the monkey.

A viral video of a woman flaunting her bendable nose is currently trending. A Dutchwoman named Romana Bruintjes, who was born without a nasal bone or cartilage, recently published a video with her 8,000 followers on Instagram. She may be seen pushing her nose with her index finger in the video. The absence of cartilage caused her nose to become entirely flat. In the brief film, Romana turns to her side and places her finger on her nose. The video of Ms. Bruintjes gained attention online. Several individuals also made hilarious comments. The influencer has 65,000 followers on TikTok. On Tiktok, the video has more than a million views.



