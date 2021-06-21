Trending Video Of Strangers Applauding for a child who was Afraid To Dive Into A Pool

A video of a young child has been trending on social media who is seen standing at the edge of the diving platform in the footage where he is afraid to jump into the pool, but the constant cheering from others gives him immense support and the courage to do it and overcome his fear.

The video caption stated how bystanders applaud this beautiful youngster who is terrified to leap into the water. The video has been seen over 30,000 times.

Watch how all these strangers cheer on this sweet boy who's afraid to jump in 🏊‍♂️ . This is what community looks like.



💦(🎥:claireoswalt💦 pic.twitter.com/4uxue1jO8h — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) June 19, 2021

The Twitter account GoodNewsCorrespondent published the 27-second video clip. In the video, the child is standing at the pool's edge, attempting to get the courage to jump in. Strangers at the pool began to applaud him, instilling in him the much-needed confidence.

In an attempt to stimulate him, people were heard saying things like 'You can do it!' and 'Go for it!'. When the small kid finally dives into the pool, everyone present there begins to applaud and clap. This is a truly touching video, which makes us realize the strength of the will and how a person can overcome his/her fear with having back support.

In today's world, where people are busy in their own respective lives, this video brings the importance of how support can play the backbone of a person and can motivate a person to put in 100% effort.

Several users applauded the video and started giving their opinions in the comment section. Here are some of the amazing comments:

Watch how all these strangers cheer on this sweet boy who's afraid to jump in 🏊‍♂️ . This is what community looks like.



💦(🎥:claireoswalt💦 pic.twitter.com/4uxue1jO8h — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) June 19, 2021



