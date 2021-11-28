Watch The Trending Video Of A King Cobra And A Python Fighting Ferociously

A trending video from the past has resurfaced on social media. Last year, the film was uploaded to YouTube and has since gained over 6 million views. Two large snakes can be seen fighting on a watery land in the 4-minute video.



The trending video witnessed the python begin the movie by pulling the king cobra through muddy water near some plants. They began aggressively assaulting each other after becoming agitated. While the king cobra repeatedly bit the python, the python coiled itself around the cobra. Here is the trending video, have a glimpse of it:

The python, on the other hand, was no match for the king cobra. The king cobra bit the python viciously, but the latter put up a valiant battle. The injured python then slithered away, accepting his defeat. Both snakes eventually split off and headed in different ways irrespective of their own fights. The video gained several reactions and circulated within a short span of time.

