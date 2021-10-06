Watch The Trending Video Of A Lion Emerging From Public Restroom

A trending ideo of a lion exiting a public restroom has quickly gone viral on the internet. It's possible that the video will leave you speechless. During a jungle safari, numerous animals and birds can be seen in their natural habitat. However, it's not every day that you witness the king of the jungle emerge from a public restroom.



A landscape filmed from a moving car is shown in the recording. A lion can be seen getting out of a public bathroom as the automobile approaches. Several astonished gasps can be heard in the background, most likely from those within the safari car.

The trending video has over 13,700 views and a lot of loves on social media. While many people were taken aback by the strange appearance of an animal in a public washroom, others stated that they would never use a public toilet during a jungle tour.

Here is the trending video, have a look on the video:









Several people after watching the video, cannot resist themselves from commenting on it. Here are some of the feedbacks, have a look on it:





Phew.... Been holding that for a long time now — Soumik Dam (@damlegacy24) October 2, 2021





What impressed me is that he came out of gents toilet..such a literate lion👏👏👏👍 — ipredator (@Saikarthik1jeg) October 3, 2021





Call of the Nature. https://t.co/bI5gqpF9Fs — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) October 2, 2021



