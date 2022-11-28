Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Jumping Into Water After Ring Falls In During Proposal

A trending video included Scott Clyne's clip that he shared on Facebook. The trending video witnessed him standing on the boat with his girlfriend Suzie Tucker and taking in the breathtaking scenery. The magnificent sunset served as the backdrop as the pair held out their arms in a romantic posture.



Mr. Clyne thought it was the ideal time to pop the question, so he reached into the pocket of his shorts and brought out a ring box. But as soon as he tried to hold the box, it slid from his grasp and plummeted into the sea. The reason that attracted everyone is without even waiting a second, he dove into the water, and moments later, as he emerged triumphant and was holding the ring box in his hands. However, his lover was left speechless. Here is the video, have look at it:









Furthermore, Clyne received assistance from a friend who witnessed the entire situation by taking the ring from him and placing it securely on the boat. After everything had settled down, Mr. Clyne continued to propose, and his fiancée accepted while laughing off the situation and giving him a kiss.