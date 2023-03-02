Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman On Cookery Show Presenting Restaurant-Made Biryani To Judges

A trending video attracted netizens towards it when a candidate brought a boxed biryani from a restaurant to a reality show about home cooks. Social media is captivated by the laughter that resulted from the participant and judges' perplexity.



The video clip depicts a woman walking into the audition room carrying a box of biryani for the panel of judges. The judges inquire if she needs a plate to offer her food to them after becoming perplexed by her presentation. She said that she didn't require a plate and that she had been instructed to bring food for the judges while being plainly bewildered. Social media is captivated by the laughter that resulted from the participant and judges' perplexity. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Pakistan's MasterChef is a Masterpiece pic.twitter.com/4tgyGiupn6 — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) February 26, 2023





The unnamed woman continued by saying that because the only criteria was to bring food and not to prepare it herself, she chose to get biryani from one of the best restaurants in her neighbourhood and serve it to the judges. While they attempted to explain to the contestant that in order for them to judge the dish, she had to prepare and serve it to them, the judges on the show seemed to be equally perplexed and in disbelief.

Furthermore resolute, the woman insisted that the judges consume the biryani because she went to great lengths to obtain it for them.