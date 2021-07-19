Watch The Trending Video Of Groom Escaping From His Own Wedding Venue

Everyone was taken aback when a trending video of a charming pair appeared on Instagram Reels, and no one could believe what had transpired. The video features, the bride and groom are seen seated together at the wedding venue, surrounded by friends and family members. The groom rises to complete the vermilion filling procedure, but something unusual occurs, and the groom escapes from the palace.



The bride loses her position and falls sideways as soon as the groom stands to apply vermilion. When the groom notices this, he reacts as if he has encountered a ghost and tosses his headpiece and garland aside and flees from the wedding venue. The video witnesses a song and the sorrowful reaction of the family members, after realizing the escape of the bride from the marriage.

The trending video was uploaded by Niranjan Mohapatra. This video is on social media's instagram handle and has started circulating. This video has been shared and liked by over twelvethousand people. Whereas, the exact reason for the groom's escape is still not known. The wedding season brings a lot of joy to people's hearts but this trending video witness the opposite emotions of the people. It was a unique experience for this groom compared to everything else people have seen so far.

