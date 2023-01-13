Watch The Trending Video Of Sikh Driver Singing And Releasing His Song

A 59-year-old Sikh guy from Punjab who has been operating a bus in West Bromwich, United Kingdom, for more than ten years has gained notoriety after posting a trending video. He used his song to communicate his love and passion for his profession as a bus driver.



Singh can be seen in the video getting ready for work and driving buses alongside his coworkers. The song's lyrics honour his colleagues' diversity. It took a week to film the Punjabi-language music video, which has gained a lot of attention online and in his community in Punjab. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Ranjit Singh hired a video production business to help him create a music video so he could show his family and friends in India what he did for a living. The business created a stylish music video featuring him and his coworkers at the intercity and interregional coach operator in the United Kingdom, National Express. Since it was posted on YouTube, his song, "Bus Driver Song," has become fairly popular.