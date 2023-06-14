Watch The Viral Video Of The Journey Of Preparing Cashew Nuts

Watching the journey is a tremendous way to understand the procedure that how it takes place. Similarly, a viral video has emerged that shows the journey of cashew nuts. This journey shows how the cashew nuts from the tree reaches to the market. So, it is pretty engaging and showcased the cashew nut's journey from the tree to the market.

A cashew processing plant in Assam was shown in the now-viral film, which a culinary blogger by the name of Saloni Bothra posted on Instagram. The nuts were first sun-dried for a few days in a big space. Additionally, they were occasionally turned to make sure that each area received adequate sunshine. The cashews and seeds are then separated. The edible portion is then carefully removed and thoroughly cleaned to get rid of the contaminants. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The viral video received a staggering 50.8 million views. Users of social media commended the workers' efforts and hard work in the comments section.

