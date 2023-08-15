Live
- CM Ashok Gehlot asks PM Narendra Modi to implement social security schemes across the nation
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Kaveri Seed Q1 net up 12.68% at Rs 275.62cr
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
‘BBOTT2’: Elvish, Manisha pay tribute to Abhishek as he couldn’t perform
Mumbai: Right before the winning moment, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ an electrifying pre-recorded dance performance of the finalists Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani swayed the audience. Abhishek didn’t perform as he was down with a viral infection.
Elvish and Manisha paid tribute to Abhishek as he was sick and couldn’t perform. They had a paper cutout of Abhishek.
Ahead of the decoration of the winner, show host Salman Khan hugged both the contestants. Elvish said, “This experience is unreal for me. This was the first time I met you. I am grateful to be in the top 5 despite being a wildcard. If I win it would be good and if I don’t it’s okay I got the love of all”.
