‘BBOTT2’: Elvish, Manisha pay tribute to Abhishek as he couldn’t perform

Mumbai: Right before the winning moment, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ an electrifying pre-recorded dance performance of the finalists Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani swayed the audience. Abhishek didn’t perform as he was down with a viral infection.

Elvish and Manisha paid tribute to Abhishek as he was sick and couldn’t perform. They had a paper cutout of Abhishek.

Ahead of the decoration of the winner, show host Salman Khan hugged both the contestants. Elvish said, “This experience is unreal for me. This was the first time I met you. I am grateful to be in the top 5 despite being a wildcard. If I win it would be good and if I don’t it’s okay I got the love of all”.