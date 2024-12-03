Danube Properties Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Complete Winners List, highlights 

Mumbai hosted Danube Properties Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 on Sunday, celebrating outstanding talent in the OTT space. Co-powered by Hyundai and Uttar Pradesh MahaKumbh 2025, the event was marked by the presence of industry stalwarts and rising stars. Hosted by Meiyang Chang and Sharib Hashmi, the evening recognized excellence across over 50 categories.

The Railway Men emerged as the Best Series of the year, with Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani securing the Best Director (Series) award for Kaala Paani. The Best Film (Web Original) honor went to Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan winning Best Actor (Male) and (Female) in Web Original Films, respectively.

In the comedy genre, Maamla Legal Hai won Best Series, Comedy, while Guns & Gulaabs earned accolades in both storytelling and acting. Rajkummar Rao took home Best Actor (Male): Comedy for his role in the series.

Veteran actor Manisha Koirala won Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. During her acceptance speech, she reflected on her battle with cancer and her long-standing career, holding her fifth Black Lady award. Actor R Madhavan, awarded Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama for The Railway Men, dedicated his win to the victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Ananya Panday, who received her first Best Actor (Female): Critics award for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, shared her gratitude, thanking Kareena Kapoor Khan and other actresses for inspiring her.

The awards also spotlighted technical achievements. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earned accolades for its cinematography, production design, and music, showcasing a blend of visual and auditory artistry. A.R. Rahman’s contribution to Amar Singh Chamkila earned him the Best Music Album and Best Background Music awards.

The category for non-fiction saw The Hunt For Veerappan recognized as Best Non-Fiction Original Series. Best Dialogue (Series) went to Sumit Arora for Guns & Gulaabs, while Kaala Paani was celebrated for Best Original Story.

The event honored debut performances, with Vedang Raina winning Best Debut (Male) for The Archies. Special recognition was given to Arjun Varain Singh for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, highlighting emerging talent in the industry.

Popular series like The Railway Men, Guns & Gulaabs, and Heeramandi dominated the awards, reflecting their wide appeal and critical acclaim. Web films like Amar Singh Chamkila and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also left a significant mark.