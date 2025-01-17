Ram Charan's Game Changer To Release on This OTT Platform

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie Game Changer is doing well at the box office. It was released on January 10, and in the first five days, it made Rs 106 crore. Now, fans are excited to know when the film will be available to watch on streaming platforms.

The movie Game Changer will be released on Amazon Prime Video after it finishes showing in cinemas. Amazon announced this on its social media and shared that the film’s story is about an IAS officer who fights against political corruption. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out the exact date when the movie will be available to watch online.

Game Changer is directed by S. Shankar and stars Ram Charan in a double role. The movie also features Kiara Advani and other actors like Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Jayaram. The story is about an IAS officer's battle against corruption.

Recently, there was some controversy when the film's makers were accused of exaggerating the box office earnings. While early estimates said the movie made Rs 80.1 crore on its first day, the official social media account later claimed it made Rs 186 crore worldwide, which led to some people making fun of it.