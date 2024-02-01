Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi’ first look teaser emanates grandeur

Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to make his debut in the digital realm with "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," a web series slated for release on Netflix. The recently released first look teaser provides a breathtaking visual experience with its vibrant colors, offering a glimpse into the lives of Tawaifs and courtesans in pre-Independence Lahore.

The teaser, devoid of dialogue, emanates grandeur, setting the stage for a narrative of love and betrayal. The ensemble cast, featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, adds further anticipation to the series.

In a collaboration between Netflix and Bhansali Productions, the streaming platform is expected to announce the series' premiere date soon. This venture combines Netflix's streaming expertise with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic brilliance, promising an exciting and visually opulent series that captures the essence of a bygone era in Heeramandi.



