Live
- No question of protecting culprits of Valmiki Development Corporation scam: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Police training on new laws: SP Gaikwad
- Arrangements for counting of votes should be robust - Collector Uday Kumar
- India and Russia to discuss business, building multipolar world at Saint Petersburg Economic Forum
- No plans to include verses of Manusmriti in any curriculum: Fadnavis
- Ban plastic completely in Amrabad Tiger Reserve Forest - Collector Uday Kumar
- Group 1 preliminary exam should be conducted in full force - Collector Uday Kumar
- Pregnant woman gives birth in bathroom and baby dies
- Central Railway mega block work: Shiv Sena urges Maha CM to declare holidays or allow WFH
- J&K: GPS tracking device affixed on bailed-out terror associates
Just In
Sriranga Neethulu streaming on Amazon Prime, Aha OTT with blockbuster response
Hero Suhas, who has made a special place for himself in Tollywood, is now rushing with a series of successes
Hero Suhas, who has made a special place for himself in Tollywood, is now rushing with a series of successes. Recently his movies Ambajipet Marriage Band and Prasanna Vadanam became super hits. Now his movie Sriranga Neethulu is streaming successfully on Amazon Prime and Aha OTT.
Along with Suhas, Karthik Ratnam who impressed with C/O Kancharapalem; Viraj Ashwin who gained a huge following in Baby from youth, and Ruhani Sharma played the lead roles in this movie. The performance of these four became a special attraction in the movie Sriranga Neethulu.
VSS Praveen directed this film with unique content and different screenplay. The movie is getting a tremendous response from the OTT audience. This film is currently trending on top with blockbuster talk in OTT.