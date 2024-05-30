Sriranga Neethulu streaming on Amazon Prime, Aha OTT with blockbuster response

Hero Suhas, who has made a special place for himself in Tollywood, is now rushing with a series of successes. Recently his movies Ambajipet Marriage Band and Prasanna Vadanam became super hits. Now his movie Sriranga Neethulu is streaming successfully on Amazon Prime and Aha OTT.

Along with Suhas, Karthik Ratnam who impressed with C/O Kancharapalem; Viraj Ashwin who gained a huge following in Baby from youth, and Ruhani Sharma played the lead roles in this movie. The performance of these four became a special attraction in the movie Sriranga Neethulu.

VSS Praveen directed this film with unique content and different screenplay. The movie is getting a tremendous response from the OTT audience. This film is currently trending on top with blockbuster talk in OTT.